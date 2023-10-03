Saboor Aly’s new bold pictures set internet on fire

Pakistani diva Saboor Aly is among celebs who never shy away from keeping things transparent, especially her bold personality.
From acting to modeling, the Gul-o-Gulzar, star made millions swoon with her every avatar, as her bold personality is the reason why people have fallen head over heels for her.
Saboor's wardrobe picks are often a source of inspiration, however it also draws criticism.
This time, Saboor caused a stir on the internet as she slayed in dark tone dress. She coupled a black top and trousers with matching blazer. She completed her look with light jewelry and clutch bag.
As the actor dropped the snaps, many of her industry co-workers and fans flocked to comment section to shower praise.
Sister of actor Sajal Aly started acting at a tender age with a minor role in the Choti Si Kahani. She however rose to fame with Mehmoodabad ki Malkain. She also appeared in other famous serials including Parizaad, Fitrat, Gul o Gulzar, and Bay Qasoor.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 3, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|355
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|765.1
|773.1
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.62
|40.02
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.79
|41.19
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.74
|37.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.63
|1.71
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|930
|939
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.52
|174.52
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.22
|756.22
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.22
|316.72
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,500 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 173,610.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Karachi
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Quetta
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Attock
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Multan
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
