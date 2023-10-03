Search

Saboor Aly’s new bold pictures set internet on fire

Web Desk
02:07 PM | 3 Oct, 2023
Source: @sabooraly/Instagram

Pakistani diva Saboor Aly is among celebs who never shy away from keeping things transparent, especially her bold personality. 

From acting to modeling, the  Gul-o-Gulzar, star made millions swoon with her every avatar, as her bold personality is the reason why people have fallen head over heels for her.

Saboor's wardrobe picks are often a source of inspiration, however it also draws criticism.

This time, Saboor caused a stir on the internet as she slayed in dark tone dress. She coupled a black top and trousers with matching blazer. She completed her look with light jewelry and clutch bag.

As the actor dropped the snaps, many of her industry co-workers and fans flocked to comment section to shower praise.

Sister of actor Sajal Aly started acting at a tender age with a minor role in the Choti Si Kahani. She however rose to fame with Mehmoodabad ki Malkain. She also appeared in other famous serials including Parizaad, Fitrat, Gul o Gulzar, and Bay Qasoor.

05:05 PM | 3 Oct, 2023

Pakistan sets Nov 1 as deadline to expel illegal immigrants

09:00 AM | 3 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 3 October, 2023

