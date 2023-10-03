Saboor Aly’s new bold pictures set internet on fire

Pakistani diva Saboor Aly is among celebs who never shy away from keeping things transparent, especially her bold personality.

From acting to modeling, the Gul-o-Gulzar, star made millions swoon with her every avatar, as her bold personality is the reason why people have fallen head over heels for her.

Saboor's wardrobe picks are often a source of inspiration, however it also draws criticism.

This time, Saboor caused a stir on the internet as she slayed in dark tone dress. She coupled a black top and trousers with matching blazer. She completed her look with light jewelry and clutch bag.

As the actor dropped the snaps, many of her industry co-workers and fans flocked to comment section to shower praise.

Sister of actor Sajal Aly started acting at a tender age with a minor role in the Choti Si Kahani. She however rose to fame with Mehmoodabad ki Malkain. She also appeared in other famous serials including Parizaad, Fitrat, Gul o Gulzar, and Bay Qasoor.