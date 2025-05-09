Pakistan downs six Israeli-made Indian drones in Punjab cities as tensions mount

OKARA – Security forces have destroyed six another Israeli-made drones sent by India to different cities of Pakistan amid mounting tensions between the neighbouring countries.

The drones were shot down in Vehari, Pakpattan and Okara cities of Punjab. Reports said four were destroyed in outskirts of Okara Cantt while one each was destroyed in Vehari and Pakpattan.

With the latest action, the tally of destroyed Indian drones in Pakistan has surged to 35, which were being monitored on radar.

The ISPR said any drone is monitored on radar when it enters the Pakistani airspace, adding that our defence system is capable of tracking even small drones.

DG ISPR stated that there is an operational procedure for shooting down drones in the presence of civilian areas and commercial flights. He emphasized that Pakistan’s defense system and air defense network are continuously thwarting enemy attacks.

Defense experts said the tracking of each drone clearly indicated that Pakistan’s defence and air defence systems are extremely robust and capable.

In previous two days, the Pakistani forces downed 29 drones in different cities, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Gujranwala, Gujrat.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has rejected in strongest terms, the baseless and irresponsible allegations propagated by Indian media, accusing Pakistan of launching attacks on Pathankot, Jaisalmer, and Srinagar.

In a statement on Thursday, the Foreign Office said these Indian claims are entirely unfounded, politically motivated, and part of a reckless propaganda campaign aimed at maligning Pakistan.

It said repeated pattern of leveling accusations against Pakistan without any credible investigation reflects a deliberate strategy to manufacture a pretext for aggression and to further destabilize the region.

Such actions not only further endanger regional peace but also reveal a disturbing willingness to exploit misinformation for political and military ends.

The statement said Pakistan urges the international community to take serious note of this dangerous behavior and to counsel India toward restraint and responsibility.

Any escalation based on false pretenses will be met with full resolve and determination to safeguard Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.