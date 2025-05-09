Ipl 2025 Suspended Amid Pakistan India Tensions

DELHI – The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has been suspended amid rising tensions between Pakistan and India.

The decision was taken after foreign players participating in the IPL decided to return to their home countries due to prevailing escalation in the region.

A day earlier, the 58th match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals of the IPL was called off midway on Thursday.

The match was stopped after 10.1 overs of Punjab Kings’ innings as three of the four floodlight towers of the venue malfunctioned.

The development comes after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday confirmed that the remaining fixtures of the PSL 2025 have been shifted to the UAE.

As such, the last eight fixtures, which were previously scheduled in Rawalpindi, Multan and Lahore will now be staged at the UAE.

The following fixtures will be rescheduled accordingly:

Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars

Islamabad United v Karachi Kings

Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators

Qualifier

Eliminator 1

Eliminator 2

Final

The exact schedule of matches, outlining the dates and venues, will be shared in due course.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said the board has always stood by the position that politics and sports need to be kept apart.

“However, in view of the extremely irresponsible and dangerous Indian act of targeting the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which was manifestly done to disrupt the ongoing HBL Pakistan Super League X, the PCB has decided to shift the remaining matches to UAE so that the domestic as well as foreign cricketers, who are our precious guests, can be saved from the possible reckless targeting by India,” he said.

“As a responsible organisation that has overcome adversities repeatedly and ensured that the game of cricket flourishes, it was important for us to ensure the mental well-being of all players participating in the HBL PSL.

“I regret that our domestic audience and cricket lovers will not be able to watch these matches in Pakistan’s stadiums.