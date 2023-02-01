Ahsan Khan leaves fans rolling with laughter in new video

Pakistan seems to continue to struggle with soaring inflation despite efforts by the government and the central bank to curb it through monetary and fiscal measures. Recently, the country also witnessed a major power breakdown for almost 27 hours.

Prompting frustration and resignation among its citizens, they turn to humour on social media to cope with the burden. Flooding social media with memes and rib-tickling content, different hashtags have been trending on the internet.

The Fraud star, Ahsan Khan joined the trend and shared a video of himself lip-syncing to the audio of a man complaining about the bills when there's no gas or electricity.

The video elicited laughter from netizens, who flocked to the comments section to express their relatable experiences with the Chakkar actor.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Shahrukh Ki Saliyan, Alif, Bandhay Aik Dor Say, Qayamat, Qissa Meherbano Ka, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam and Meray Humnasheen.

