Video of Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar's heated argument with audience member goes viral

Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar, celebrated Pakistani drama writer, poet, and filmmaker, known for his impactful contributions to the entertainment industry with dramas like "Gentleman," found himself at the center of a contentious debate during a recent appearance on Samaa TV's "Mukalma," hosted by Ayesha Jahanzeb.

The incident unfolded during a segment where audience members were invited to participate in discussions alongside invited speakers, including Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar and Sahil Adeem. Tensions flared when a female audience member confronted Sahil Adeem over what she perceived as derogatory remarks towards women, demanding either an apology or evidence from Islamic scriptures justifying the use of terms like "Jahil" (ignorant).

In response, Sahil Adeem referenced Arabic verses, which appeared to further incense the audience member. Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar, known for his impassioned views, intervened sharply, expressing his discomfort with the Arabic language being used in the debate, leading to a heated exchange between him and the audience member.

Host Ayesha Jahanzeb adeptly intervened to defuse the escalating tension, swiftly redirecting the conversation to other panelists. However, the intensity of the exchange was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media platforms, eliciting a wide array of reactions from viewers.

Social media discussions have been polarized, with some condemning what they perceive as an atmosphere of intolerance and superiority among the participants, while others defended the right to engage in robust debate with respect. Fans and viewers emphasized the importance of maintaining decorum and choosing words thoughtfully, particularly in public discussions involving influential figures like Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar.