Search

Lifestyle

Video of Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar's heated argument with audience member goes viral

05:54 PM | 30 Jun, 2024
khalil ur rehman qamar argument

Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar, celebrated Pakistani drama writer, poet, and filmmaker, known for his impactful contributions to the entertainment industry with dramas like "Gentleman," found himself at the center of a contentious debate during a recent appearance on Samaa TV's "Mukalma," hosted by Ayesha Jahanzeb.

The incident unfolded during a segment where audience members were invited to participate in discussions alongside invited speakers, including Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar and Sahil Adeem. Tensions flared when a female audience member confronted Sahil Adeem over what she perceived as derogatory remarks towards women, demanding either an apology or evidence from Islamic scriptures justifying the use of terms like "Jahil" (ignorant).

In response, Sahil Adeem referenced Arabic verses, which appeared to further incense the audience member. Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar, known for his impassioned views, intervened sharply, expressing his discomfort with the Arabic language being used in the debate, leading to a heated exchange between him and the audience member.

Host Ayesha Jahanzeb adeptly intervened to defuse the escalating tension, swiftly redirecting the conversation to other panelists. However, the intensity of the exchange was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media platforms, eliciting a wide array of reactions from viewers.

Social media discussions have been polarized, with some condemning what they perceive as an atmosphere of intolerance and superiority among the participants, while others defended the right to engage in robust debate with respect. Fans and viewers emphasized the importance of maintaining decorum and choosing words thoughtfully, particularly in public discussions involving influential figures like Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar.

Lifestyle

05:54 PM | 30 Jun, 2024

Video of Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar's heated argument with audience ...

01:03 PM | 30 Jun, 2024

Tripti Dimri looks smoking hot in new bold pictures

01:23 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

Senior actor Rashid Mehmood breaks down in tears over inflated ...

05:16 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

Actress Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, seeks prayers ...

10:37 AM | 28 Jun, 2024

Maya Khan’s mother passes away

11:25 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Shehzad Roy praises girls working at petrol pump

Lifestyle

08:00 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Sonakshi Sinha's wedding video goes viral

Advertisement

Latest

06:29 PM | 30 Jun, 2024

Decomposed bodies of mother and son found in Federal B area

Gold & Silver

04:57 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan 

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 30 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 30, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.9 and Saudi Riyal at 73.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.65
Euro EUR 293.5 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.9 75.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.8
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.56 748.56
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.32 38.72
Danish Krone DKK 39.87 40.27
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.51 916.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.13 59.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.22 171.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.24 731.24
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.34 313.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: