Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan 

KARACHI – Gold prices remained unchanged in domestic market of Pakistan on Tuesday in line with stability in the international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold was traded at Rs241,500 without any change.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram remained stable at Rs207,047 in local market.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity also kept unchanged at $2,324 per ounce.

A day earlier, gold registered downward trend on first day of the new fiscal year 2024-25, July 1, in line with decreasing global prices.

The per tola gold price declined by Rs200 to settle at Rs241,500 while 10-gram price dropped by Rs172 to reach Rs207,047.