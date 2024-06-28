Excise duty on air tickets for Europe, UAE, and other countries increased [Details inside]

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has increased excise duty on air tickets of business class and club class for various countries, with effect from July 1.

The increase in the duty rate was made in the budget for next fiscal year 2024-25, which sailed through the National Assembly earlier in the day.

The excise duty on business and club class tickets for USA, North America, Latin America and Canada has been jacked up to Rs350,000 from previous Rs250,000.

It has been increased Rs60,000 on ticket for European countries as it now stands at Rs210,000 as compared to previous Rs150,000.

The excise duty on business and club class tickets for New Zealand and Australian has also been revised up by Rs60,000 to Rs210,000.

It has also been increased to Rs210,000 on air tickets for China, Malaysia and Indonesia. Similarly, the excise duty on air tickets for Saudi Arabia, UAE, Middle East and African countries has been jacked by Rs30,000 to Rs105,000.