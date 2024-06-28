Search

Excise duty on air tickets for Europe, UAE, and other countries increased [Details inside]

05:00 PM | 28 Jun, 2024
Excise duty on air tickets for Europe, UAE, and other countries increased [Details inside]
ISLAMABAD – The federal government has increased excise duty on air tickets of business class and club class for various countries, with effect from July 1. 

The increase in the duty rate was made in the budget for next fiscal year 2024-25, which sailed through the National Assembly earlier in the day. 

The excise duty on business and club class tickets for USA, North America, Latin America and Canada has been jacked up to Rs350,000 from previous Rs250,000. 

It has been increased Rs60,000 on ticket for European countries as it now stands at Rs210,000 as compared to previous Rs150,000.

The excise duty on business and club class tickets for New Zealand and Australian has also been revised up by Rs60,000 to Rs210,000.

It has also been increased to Rs210,000 on air tickets for China, Malaysia and Indonesia. Similarly, the excise duty on air tickets for Saudi Arabia, UAE, Middle East and African countries has been jacked by Rs30,000 to Rs105,000.

Budget 2024-25: Proposal to impose 18% tax on infant formula milk rejected

05:42 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

UAE increases visa fees for Pakistani travelers: Details Inside

Gold & Silver

04:36 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

Gold maintains upward trend in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 28 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 28, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro’s buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED’s buying rate was at 74.9 and selling rate at 75.7 whereas Saudi Riyal’s buying rate hovers at 73, and selling rate at 73.8.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 0800 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.5 280.65
Euro EUR 293.5 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.9 75.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.8
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.56 748.56
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.32 38.72
Danish Krone DKK 39.87 40.27
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.51 916.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.13 59.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.22 171.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.24 731.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.34 313.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

