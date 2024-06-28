Search

Actress Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, seeks prayers from fans

05:16 PM | 28 Jun, 2024
Renowned Indian television actress Hina Khan has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer, a piece of heartbreaking news she shared on her official Instagram handle. The actress appealed for prayers from her fans and well-wishers, expressing her determination to overcome the disease.

In her post, Hina Khan conveyed her resilience and readiness to battle the illness. "Despite this daunting diagnosis, I want to assure everyone that I am strong and resolute in my fight against this illness," she wrote. Khan confirmed that her treatment has begun and she is prepared to face every challenge that comes her way. "I will fight every battle to defeat breast cancer, and I am confident of my success," she stated.

Hina expressed her profound gratitude for the love and support she has received from her fans, which she believes will be instrumental in her journey toward recovery. The actress also emphasized her strong faith in God and her own resilience. "With the grace of Allah and the support of my loved ones, I will conquer cancer. I have immense faith in my strength and in the Almighty," she added.

The news of Hina Khan's diagnosis has shocked and saddened her fans and the entertainment industry. Known for her powerful performances and charismatic presence on screen, Hina Khan's courageous stance against cancer has inspired many. As she embarks on this challenging journey, her fans and well-wishers continue to rally around her, offering their prayers and unwavering support.

