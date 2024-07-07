Search

PakistanTop News

Pakistan's top kidney hospital acquires Karachi's iconic 4-star hotel to expand services

Web Desk
10:01 PM | 7 Jul, 2024
Pakistan's top kidney hospital acquires Karachi's iconic 4-star hotel to expand services
Source: @AliHZaidiPTI

The Sindh Institute of Urology & Transplantation (SIUT) has acquired Regent Plaza, a four-star hotel in Karachi, to convert it into a healthcare facility, expanding its free services for patients, a SIUT trustee announced on Sunday.

Founded by philanthropist and distinguished surgeon Dr. Syed Adibul Hasan Rizvi, SIUT is Pakistan’s leading center for treating kidney-related diseases, offering free services such as dialysis and transplantation to patients from across the country. Initially established as the urology department of Karachi’s Civil Hospital in 1970, SIUT gained autonomous status in 1991. The institute currently performs up to 12 transplants weekly and conducted Pakistan’s first liver transplant in 2003.

Regent Plaza, situated on Karachi’s main thoroughfare, Shahrah-e-Faisal, covers an area of 13,200 square yards with a total covered area of 47,034 square yards. Last October, the hotel management informed investors of SIUT’s Rs14.5 billion offer to purchase it, and on Saturday, the hotel's signboard was replaced with that of SIUT.

“With this new facility, we will add 1,000 beds to SIUT, and this branch will offer all services,” said Syed Shabbar Zaidi, a SIUT trustee, emphasizing that the location on Shahrah-e-Faisal will provide easier access for patients.

According to the Regent Plaza official website, the building features 440 luxurious guest rooms, including presidential, executive, and business suites, among other categories of rooms.

Regarding potential traffic issues due to the hotel’s conversion into a hospital, Zaidi assured that they would provide an alternate entrance to ensure smooth traffic flow on Shahrah-e-Faisal, a signal-free thoroughfare connecting Karachi airport with the city’s main business hub, frequented by hundreds of thousands of people daily.

“We will establish an entrance from another direction, eliminating any traffic disruptions,” he said.

Zaidi highlighted that the hotel’s building is an ideal space, and acquiring it would be highly beneficial for patients. “With increased capacity, we will accommodate more patients while ensuring easily accessible facilities,” he added.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:45 PM | 7 Jul, 2024

First Christian commando promoted to major general's rank in Pakistan ...

10:29 PM | 7 Jul, 2024

UN refugee agency chief begins 1st Pakistan visit

10:01 PM | 7 Jul, 2024

Pakistan's top kidney hospital acquires Karachi's iconic 4-star hotel ...

09:46 PM | 7 Jul, 2024

The upcoming IMF bailout package will not be Pakistan's last!

09:20 PM | 7 Jul, 2024

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

09:02 PM | 7 Jul, 2024

CCP approves Shell Pakistan's acquisition by Saudi group

Most viewed

07:29 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Renowned Pakistani chef Naheed Ansari passes away

11:04 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Free solar systems, interest-free loans announced for 'eligible' ...

11:24 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Corps Commanders raise concern at 'unwarranted criticism' of ...

02:45 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

Saudi Arabia, UAE announce first day of Muharram on July 7

06:43 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Federal board class 9, 10 results 2024 to be announced on July 12

09:42 AM | 7 Jul, 2024

PM Shehbaz Sharif orders FIA investigation into overcharged ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:45 PM | 7 Jul, 2024

First Christian commando promoted to major general's rank in Pakistan Army

Gold & Silver

04:34 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

Gold price moves up by Rs2,000 per tola; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 7 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 7, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling on last day of the week.

Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.8 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.40.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 280.65
Euro EUR 294.30 297.80
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.50 353.50
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.05 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.40 74.20
Australian Dollar AUD 182.25 184.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.12 748.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.90 204.90
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.60 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.61 916.61
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.89 59.69
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.34 77.04
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.15 204.15
Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70
Swiss Franc CHF 309.11 311.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: