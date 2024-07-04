Gold extends gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold extended gains in domestic market of Pakistan on Thursday in line with rising international prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs1,000 to settle at Rs243,300.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram increased by Rs857 to reach Rs208,590 in the local market.

The precious commodity also witnessed upward trend in the international market.

A day erlier, per tola gold price increased by Rs800 to settle at Rs242,300. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold surged by Rs684 to reach Rs207,733.

Per Tola Gold Price in Pakistan on July 04

