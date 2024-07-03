Gold prices move up in Pakistan; check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold registered gains in domestic market of Pakistan on Wednesday in line with rising global prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers showed per tola gold price increased by Rs800 to settle at Rs242,300.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold surged by Rs684 to reach Rs207,733.

The precious commodity witnessed an increase of $21 to close at $2,345 per ounce in the international market.

On Tuesday, gold prices remained unchanged in Pakistani and international market as per tola gold was traded at Rs241,500 without any change.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram remained stable at Rs207,047 in local market.

Meanwhile, bulls maintained their dominance at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) amid heavy buying that propelled benchmark KSE-100 index to new peak exceeding 80,000 during Wednesday's morning session.

On Wednesday, the market opened at 79,690 and the benchmark swiftly surged by nearly 800 points, touching 80,324.

The surge in stock market is being linked to expected loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and ongoing dividend payouts.