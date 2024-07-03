Search

Pakistan PM Shehbaz likely to meet Russian President Putin in Kazakhstan today

02:48 PM | 3 Jul, 2024
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kazakhstan where leaders of various countries are reaching to attend twin Summits of SCO Council of Heads of State and SCO plus.

Earlier in the day, the premier left Dushanbe for Astana, Kazakhstan to attend the summits. He is also expected to meet Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the event.

At the SCO Council of Heads of Summit Meeting, PM Shehbaz will share Pakistan's perspective on important regional and global issues and underline the importance Pakistan accords to regional connectivity and cooperation with SCO member countries.

He will also address the SCO Plus Summit and highlight the country's position on important regional and global issues. He  will hold meetings with participating leaders on the sidelines of the Summit.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz Sharif would attend round of trilateral talks between Pakistan, Turkiye and Azerbaijan.

Shehbaz Sharif will also attend a dinner hosted by the  President of Kazakhstan in honor of the heads of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz likely to meet Russian President Putin in Kazakhstan today

