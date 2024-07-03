Experience refined living with Taj Residencia's five marla villas project

Taj Residencia, the latest venture by the Sardar Group of Companies (SGC), exemplifies excellence in Islamabad's real estate market. With decades of experience and the successful development of the renowned Centaurus Mall, SGC continues to set high standards in the industry.

With renewed energy and commitment to swift project delivery, Taj Residencia unveils a new residential community featuring luxurious five marla villas. Each villa is designed to meet the sophisticated tastes of modern families, seamlessly combining elegance with practicality to establish a new benchmark in residential living. This time, the team is advancing with a renewed sense of vigor and enthusiasm for their new project.

Strategically situated in the heart of the twin cities, Taj Residencia offers unparalleled connectivity to Islamabad. The convenient location ensures an effortless daily commute and easy access to schools, healthcare facilities, and recreational centers. Additionally, the community is well-connected to Islamabad International Airport and other cities via the M1 and M2 highways.

Taj Residencia's five marla villas are crafted with meticulous attention to detail. With spacious layouts offering options for 3 and 4 bedrooms, these homes provide ample space for families to thrive. Homeowners have the opportunity to customize interiors, creating living spaces that truly reflect their style and preferences.

Residents of Taj Residencia enjoy a range of world-class amenities designed to enhance their everyday living. The community features a mini golf course for leisurely weekends and a state-of-the-art shopping mall for all retail needs. With 24/7 security, residents can enjoy peace of mind in a safe and vibrant environment. Taj Residencia aims to fulfill the needs of those looking to build a home for themselves and their loved ones.

"As pioneers in the luxury residential market, we are dedicated to creating exceptional environments that combine peace, style, and world-class living standards. With Taj Residencia, we aim to offer a community that embodies royal luxury and meets the exclusive tastes of our discerning clientele," Matt Cronje, COO Taj Residencia said about the project.

The flexible payment plan at Taj Residencia is truly remarkable. Starting with a down payment of PKR 2,500,000, you can spread the cost over a flexible 5-year payment plan with monthly installments as low as PKR 200,000. Additionally, you have the option to tailor your payment plan to better fit your financial circumstances, possibly shortening the overall duration with higher installments if needed.

Taj Residencia's dedication to excellence is evident in every aspect of the project. From impeccable craftsmanship to thoughtfully designed features, every detail is carefully planned to enhance the living experience. Discover the pinnacle of luxury living at Taj Residencia and make your dream home a reality. The team has their eye on finishing the project and delivering a housing community that will be remembered for ages.