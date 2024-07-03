Search

'Which other things u lick like ice cream': Mariyam Nafees responds to unpleasant comment on Instagram

03:13 PM | 3 Jul, 2024
‘Which other things u lick like ice cream’: Mariyam Nafees responds to unpleasant comment on Instagram

KARACHI – Mariyam Nafees is a prominent figure in the Pakistani entertainment industry, known for her impeccable acting skills and strong presence.

The Fitrat starlet is also known for fearlessly expressing her thoughts and opinions on various matters. She used update her fans about her activities in personal and professional life.

She is currently spending quality time in London as she keeps posting photos from there on Instagram. Lately, Mariyam Nafees shared multiple photos while one of them grabbed attention of social media users.

The photo showed the actress enjoying ice cream on all-famous tourist spot London Bridge. It draws mixed reactions with some slamming her for wearing western dress while others gushed over it.

However, one of the users made a distasteful comment, stating as “Which other things u lick like ice cream in ur life can u explain”.

The Lollywood diva was quick to school the female user, who had made the comment. In reply, Mariyam Nafees wrote, “Pro tou aap lag ri hain”.

Mariyam made her debut in the drama industry with Diyar-e-Dil, and rose to fame with Kuch Na Kaho, and other soap operas. Some of her noted work includes Ishq-e-Benaam, Yaqeen Ka Safar and Choti Choti Batain.

