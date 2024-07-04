Fawad Khan returning to Bollywood after 8-year break, Indian media reports suggest

The entertainment world is abuzz with the news of Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan's return to Bollywood after an eight-year hiatus.

According to reports, the star actor is set to appear in a film opposite Indian actress Vaani Kapoor. However, the project's title has not yet been revealed.

Indian media indicates that the entire shooting of the rumored romantic-comedy movie will take place in the United Kingdom.

"Fawad Khan has a massive international pull given his popularity among South Asians worldwide. He has also been a part of the Marvel cinematic universe. Details of this project are being kept under wraps, and everyone is tight-lipped about it," IANS quoted a trade source as saying.

Directed by Indian filmmaker Aarti Bagdi, the movie will feature a story about "two broken people" who come together and unintentionally fall in love while helping each other.

The Pakistani celebrity, renowned for his memorable roles in drama serials Humsafar and Zindagi Gulzar Hai, has previously acted in Bollywood films Khoobsurat and Kapoor & Sons.

Fawad is not the only Pakistani actor to make a mark in the Indian film industry; others like Mahira Khan, Imran Abbas, Mawra Hocane, and Ali Zafar have also found success. Additionally, musicians such as Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan have collaborated with Indian artists over the years.

However, strained relations between the two neighboring countries halted the cross-border exchange of art in 2016.