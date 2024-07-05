Gold price up by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold maintained upward trend in domestic market of Pakistan on Friday for third consecutive day in line with rising international prices.
Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs1,100 to reach Rs244,400.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs944 to settle at Rs209,534 in local market.
The precious metal saw an increase of $9 in its price in the international market where it was traded at $2,364 per ounce.
A day earlier, per tola gold price surged by Rs1,000 to settle at Rs243,300. Similarly, the price of 10-gram increased by Rs857 to reach Rs208,590 in the local market.
Per Tola Gold Price in Pakistan on July 05
After an increase of Rs1,100, the price of per tola gold in Pakistan stands at Rs244,400 on Friday, July 4.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 5, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.55 for buying and 280.6 for selling.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.25 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 350.75 for buying, and 353.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.55
|280.6
|Euro
|EUR
|294.25
|297.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.75
|353.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.1
|73.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.1
|183.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.12
|748.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.9
|204.9
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.61
|916.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.89
|59.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.34
|77.04
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.15
|204.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.11
|311.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.