Gold price up by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold maintained upward trend in domestic market of Pakistan on Friday for third consecutive day in line with rising international prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs1,100 to reach Rs244,400.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs944 to settle at Rs209,534 in local market.

The precious metal saw an increase of $9 in its price in the international market where it was traded at $2,364 per ounce.

A day earlier, per tola gold price surged by Rs1,000 to settle at Rs243,300. Similarly, the price of 10-gram increased by Rs857 to reach Rs208,590 in the local market.

Per Tola Gold Price in Pakistan on July 05

