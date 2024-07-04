Jannat Mirza channels iconic 'Rose' look from 'Titanic'

Pakistani TikToker Jannat Mirza has captivated attention by channeling the iconic look of 'Rose' from the Hollywood blockbuster Titanic.

Just as Titanic holds a special place in the hearts of moviegoers, Jannat Mirza reigns supreme on TikTok in Pakistan. With 25 million followers, she is the most-followed Pakistani personality on the platform.

Jannat shared several photos and a video on Instagram, where she donned a black gown, a green and white gem necklace, and her hair styled in a high bun.

This look garnered widespread admiration from social media users, though some criticized it as a cheap imitation of ‘Rose’ from Titanic.

One user commented, “She thinks she’s the Rose from Titanic,” to which Jannat replied, “No girl, I don’t think that, calm down.”

Directed by James Cameron and released in 1997, Titanic starred Leonardo DiCaprio as 'Jack Dawson,' a poor young man who wins a ticket to the Titanic in a poker game, and Kate Winslet as 'Rose,' a wealthy and beautiful young woman. Their brief encounter on the ship blossoms into a profound romance.