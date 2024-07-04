Jannat Mirza channels iconic 'Rose' look from 'Titanic'

Search

02:29 PM | 4 Jul, 2024
Pakistani TikToker Jannat Mirza has captivated attention by channeling the iconic look of 'Rose' from the Hollywood blockbuster Titanic.

Just as Titanic holds a special place in the hearts of moviegoers, Jannat Mirza reigns supreme on TikTok in Pakistan. With 25 million followers, she is the most-followed Pakistani personality on the platform.

Jannat shared several photos and a video on Instagram, where she donned a black gown, a green and white gem necklace, and her hair styled in a high bun.

This look garnered widespread admiration from social media users, though some criticized it as a cheap imitation of ‘Rose’ from Titanic.

One user commented, “She thinks she’s the Rose from Titanic,” to which Jannat replied, “No girl, I don’t think that, calm down.”

Directed by James Cameron and released in 1997, Titanic starred Leonardo DiCaprio as 'Jack Dawson,' a poor young man who wins a ticket to the Titanic in a poker game, and Kate Winslet as 'Rose,' a wealthy and beautiful young woman. Their brief encounter on the ship blossoms into a profound romance.

