Search

PakistanTop News

UN working group declares Imran Khan's detention 'without legal basis'

Web Desk
10:59 PM | 1 Jul, 2024
UN working group declares Imran Khan's detention 'without legal basis'
Source: File photo

The United Nations’ Working Group on Arbitrary Detention has declared that PTI founder Imran Khan’s detention and prosecution in the first Toshakhana case and the cipher case were “without legal basis” and politically motivated to exclude him from the political process.

The first Toshakhana case accuses Imran of “deliberately concealing” details of gifts he retained from the Toshakhana—a repository for presents given to government officials by foreign dignitaries—during his tenure as prime minister, and proceeds from their reported sales. The second Toshakhana case involves a reference against Imran and his spouse, Bushra Bibi, for retaining a jewelry set received from the Saudi crown prince based on an undervalued assessment.

On August 5, 2023, a trial court in Islamabad convicted the PTI founder in the first case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and sentenced him to three years in prison. He was arrested by Punjab police later that day at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

Following his conviction, the ECP disqualified him for five years. However, the Islamabad High Court later suspended his three-year sentence.

The UN body adopted its opinion on the PTI founder’s detention during its 99th session from March 18-27, according to a document dated June 18.

Highlighting numerous legal inconsistencies and irregularities in the various court proceedings against the PTI chief, the body stated it was assessing whether Imran’s detention was arbitrary.

The working group concluded that his detention had no legal basis and appeared intended to disqualify him from running for political office, based on detailed and unrebutted submissions about the unlawful nature of the prosecution in the first Toshakhana case and the context of political repression of Imran and his party.

It expressed concern about Imran’s conviction in the first Toshakhana case, particularly the summary judgment delivered in absentia, and his subsequent arrest, during which law enforcement personnel broke into his residence and assaulted him and his staff, further compounding the illegality.

Regarding the cipher case, the working group noted that his prosecution “lacks a grounding in law” since his actions did not appear to have violated the Official Secrets Act, as apparently corroborated by the intelligence services based on unrebutted submissions.

The cipher case involves a diplomatic document that the Federal Investigation Agency’s charge sheet alleges was never returned by then-PM Imran, who claimed the document contained a threat from the US to topple his government.

In terms of his sentences in the second Toshakhana case and the Iddat case, the UN group observed: “The working group cannot but observe the coincidence in the timing of the four prosecutions, which effectively prevented Mr. Khan from contesting the general election originally scheduled for November 2023.”

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:59 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

UN working group declares Imran Khan's detention 'without legal basis'

10:32 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

Heavy rains forecast for most parts of Pakistan from tomorrow

09:54 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

Will petrol pumps remain closed on July 5?

08:19 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

Pakistan, India swap prisoners’ lists

07:55 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

Registration begins for ‘Maryam ki Dastak’ programme; here's what ...

07:12 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

Punjab boards 10th class result 2024 date surfaces; details inside

Most viewed

04:34 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

Bureaucrats, military personnel exempted from income tax on sale of ...

12:05 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

Shandar Mobile Owners, famous TikTokers, arrested for 'fraud with ...

10:10 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jehangir grieved

12:18 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

Arrest warrants issued for KP CM Gandapur, PTI's Amir Mughal

10:24 AM | 1 Jul, 2024

Pakistani court hands down death sentence to Christian youth over ...

11:45 PM | 30 Jun, 2024

Petrol price in Pakistan increased by Rs7.45 per litre

Advertisement

Latest

11:52 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

TikToker Ayesha Akram pardons all suspects in Minar-i-Pakistan assault case

Gold & Silver

02:50 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

Gold prices slightly decreases in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal -1 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 1, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.9 and Saudi Riyal at 73.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.65
Euro EUR 293.5 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.9 75.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.8
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.56 748.56
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.32 38.72
Danish Krone DKK 39.87 40.27
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.51 916.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.13 59.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.22 171.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.24 731.24
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.34 313.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: