'Solar panel prices to drop further in Pakistan after relief in Budget 2024-25'

Solar trend is getting popular as Pakistani government is supporting green energy policy that played a pivotal role.
Prices of solar system dropped in the recent months, and additional tax relief is expected that will help cut costs. The new financial bill, approved by Parliament recently, includes tax incentives on imported solar panels, equipment, machinery, raw materials, and components. These measures aim to stimulate the local solar industry comprehensively.
Earlier, consumers faced an 18pc sales tax on inverters, which was financially challenging. The new tax relief measures are expected to ease these costs, making solar energy more accessible and attractive in Asian nation.
Amid several changes, investors called for imposing import duties on fully assembled solar panels to encourage local manufacturing. This approach aims to boost domestic production, create job opportunities, and strengthen Pakistan's solar industry.
Tax relief on solar panels will further lower prices, and local production could lead to advancements in green energy solutions.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 30, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.9 and Saudi Riyal at 73.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.9
|75.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.56
|748.56
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.32
|38.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.87
|40.27
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.51
|916.51
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.22
|171.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.24
|731.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.34
|313.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
