Budget 2024-25: Check list of all new taxes here

Pakistan has approved federal budget of Rs18,877 billion for fiscal year 2024-25, imposing new taxes on salaried individuals, business community and industries.
|Measure
|Details
|Export Income Taxation
|Export income taxed at corporate rate of 29% + applicable super tax, replacing 1% turnover tax.
|Capital Value Tax (CVT) on Property
|CVT applied to farmhouses and homes with 2 kanals in the federal capital.
|Surge in Federal Excise Duty on Flight Tickets
|Excise duty on business and club class air tickets increased up to Rs. 350,000.
|Petroleum Levy Up by Rs10 per Liter
|Petrol, Diesel prices to move up by Rs. 10 per liter
|10% Surcharge on High Earners
|10 percent surcharge on the tax liability of high earners.
|Income Tax on Developers
|15 percent of revenues deemed as income, with 29 percent income tax applied.
|Hybrid Vehicles to cost more
|Reduced rates of 8.5% for engines up to 1800cc and 12.75% for 1801-2500cc until June 30, 2026.
|Federal Exise Duty on Cement Increased
|FED on cement increased from Rs. 3 per kg to Rs. 4 per kg.
|FATA PATA get extension in Sales Tax
|Sales tax benefits for FATA PATA extended until June 30, 2025.
|Increase in Travel Allowance of Lawmakers
|Travel allowance raised from Rs. 10/km to Rs. 25/km, with unused airline tickets carrying over to the next year.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 30, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.9 and Saudi Riyal at 73.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.9
|75.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.56
|748.56
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.32
|38.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.87
|40.27
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.51
|916.51
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.22
|171.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.24
|731.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.34
|313.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
