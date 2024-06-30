Search

Business

Budget 2024-25: Check list of all new taxes here

Web Desk
10:31 AM | 30 Jun, 2024
Budget 2024-25: Check list of all new taxes here

Pakistan has approved federal budget of Rs18,877 billion for fiscal year 2024-25, imposing new taxes on salaried individuals, business community and industries.

Taxes in Budget 2024-25

Measure Details
Export Income Taxation Export income taxed at corporate rate of 29% + applicable super tax, replacing 1% turnover tax.
Capital Value Tax (CVT) on Property CVT applied to farmhouses and homes with 2 kanals in the federal capital.
Surge in Federal Excise Duty on Flight Tickets Excise duty on business and club class air tickets increased up to Rs. 350,000.
Petroleum Levy Up by Rs10 per Liter Petrol, Diesel prices to move up by Rs. 10 per liter 
10% Surcharge on High Earners 10 percent surcharge on the tax liability of high earners.
Income Tax on Developers 15 percent of revenues deemed as income, with 29 percent income tax applied.
Hybrid Vehicles to cost more Reduced rates of 8.5% for engines up to 1800cc and 12.75% for 1801-2500cc until June 30, 2026.
Federal Exise Duty on Cement Increased  FED on cement increased from Rs. 3 per kg to Rs. 4 per kg.
FATA PATA get extension in Sales Tax Sales tax benefits for FATA PATA extended until June 30, 2025.
Increase in Travel Allowance of Lawmakers Travel allowance raised from Rs. 10/km to Rs. 25/km, with unused airline tickets carrying over to the next year.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Business

10:31 AM | 30 Jun, 2024

Budget 2024-25: Check list of all new taxes here

10:02 AM | 30 Jun, 2024

Sindh auctions most expensive number plate for Rs10 Crore

07:25 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

Inside the Tiger’s Reign: Contracts, Properties and More

11:31 AM | 29 Jun, 2024

E-Bikes distribution date unveiled by Punjab govt

10:24 AM | 29 Jun, 2024

Bikes, Cars Registration Fees increased in Punjab after approval of ...

09:29 AM | 29 Jun, 2024

Which items will become expensive in Pakistan after imposition of ...

Business

09:50 AM | 28 Jun, 2024

ECC approves establishment of pension fund from July 1

09:29 AM | 28 Jun, 2024

Petroleum prices likely to be increased in Pakistan

Advertisement

Latest

10:31 AM | 30 Jun, 2024

Budget 2024-25: Check list of all new taxes here

Gold & Silver

04:57 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan 

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 30 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 30, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.9 and Saudi Riyal at 73.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.65
Euro EUR 293.5 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.9 75.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.8
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.56 748.56
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.32 38.72
Danish Krone DKK 39.87 40.27
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.51 916.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.13 59.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.22 171.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.24 731.24
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.34 313.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: