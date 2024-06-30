Sindh auctions most expensive number plate for Rs10 Crore

KARACHI – Sindh holds its inaugural premium number plate auction where the most expensive registration plate was auctioned at record Rs100million.

The event attracted huge number of people who aimed to get unique numbers. Premium number plates were auctioned by the Excise and Taxation Department of Sindh province.

Different numbers were auctioned but 'A1' number plate remained under limelight and was auctioned for 10 crore rupees, with businessman Muzamal Kareem placing the highest bid.

During the auction ceremony, the premium number plate 7 was sold for 4.5 crores which waslo also purchased by Muzmal Kareem.

Another premium number plate 786 was got by businessman Sorosh for Rs2.6 crores, with Sindh Energy Minister Nasir Shah presenting the ownership certificate.

Provincial ministers said these premium number plates are form of investment, similar to assets as auction winners could resell the plates.