Will petrol pumps remain closed on July 5?

The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) has announced a nationwide strike on July 5 in protest against the government’s decision to impose a 0.5% advance tax.

PPDA chairman Abdul Sami Khan stated that while talks are scheduled with the government in Islamabad on Monday, if these discussions fail, petrol pumps across Pakistan will shut down as planned.

Expressing concern over the advance turnover tax, Khan mentioned that the strike could extend beyond one day if necessary. He urged the government to withdraw the tax immediately, stating that it would make it impossible for petrol dealers to sustain their businesses.

The announcement follows the federal government’s decision to increase petrol prices by Rs 7.45 per litre for the next fortnight. The Finance Division issued a notification setting the new price of petrol at Rs 265.61 per litre, up from the previous Rs 258.16 per litre, further burdening the inflation-hit public.

Similarly, high-speed diesel (HSD) will now be available for Rs 277.45 per litre, an increase of Rs 9.56 from the previous rate of Rs 267.89 per litre.

It's important to note that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led federal government has proposed a 33% increase in the petroleum levy on petroleum products. The proposal also includes a 50% increase in the levy on high-octane, light diesel, and ethanol, raising the charge to Rs 50 per litre for these fuels.