Finance Amendment Bill 2024 signed into Law by President Asif Zardari

11:32 AM | 30 Jun, 2024

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Zardari has given his approval to the Finance Amendment Bill 2024, formalising its enactment.

The bill, forwarded to Parliament, introduces revisions to tax and duty structures. With an anticipated impact of generating over Rs200 billion in additional tax revenue, the amended budget of Rs18,877 billion will take effect from July 1st.

In related developments, discussions are underway for a loan of $6 billion to $8 billion aimed at averting Pakistan's debt default, amid its status as the slowest-growing economy in South Asia.

As parliamentary proceedings advanced, the sovereign dollar bonds experienced declines on Friday, with 2031 maturity notably affected, trading at 78.69 cents on the dollar according to Tradeweb data.

Budget 2024-25: Check list of all new taxes here

Gold & Silver

04:57 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan 

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 30 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 30, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.9 and Saudi Riyal at 73.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.65
Euro EUR 293.5 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.9 75.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.8
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.56 748.56
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.32 38.72
Danish Krone DKK 39.87 40.27
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.51 916.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.13 59.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.22 171.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.24 731.24
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.34 313.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

