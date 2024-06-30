Lahore Airport runways temporarily shut down

LAHORE - The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced the temporary closure of both runways at Lahore Airport for three hours daily, starting from July 10 to September 10, 2024. This decision comes in response to the increased bird activity around the airport during the monsoon season, posing potential hazards to aircraft operations.
The runways will be closed from 5 AM to 8 AM each day. The CAA has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) to inform domestic and international airlines of this temporary measure, ensuring that all stakeholders are aware and can adjust their schedules accordingly.
Bird strikes are a significant safety concern at airports worldwide. The frequency and severity of bird hazards can vary based on several factors, including habitat availability, weather conditions, and seasonal changes. During the monsoon season, the abundance of birds around Lahore Airport increases, necessitating this precautionary closure to ensure the safety of flights.
The temporary shutdown aims to mitigate the risk of bird strikes, which can cause severe damage to aircraft and endanger lives. By scheduling these closures during the early morning hours, the airport administration seeks to minimize disruptions to flight operations while prioritizing safety.
Passengers are advised to stay updated with their respective airlines for any changes to flight schedules during this period.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 30, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.9 and Saudi Riyal at 73.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.9
|75.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.56
|748.56
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.32
|38.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.87
|40.27
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.51
|916.51
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.22
|171.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.24
|731.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.34
|313.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.