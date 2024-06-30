Petrol price in Pakistan increased by Rs7.45 per litre

The government has increased the petrol price by Rs7.45 per litre, raising it from Rs258.16 per litre to Rs265.61 per litre for the next fortnight.

In the federal budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, the government had announced an increase in the petroleum development levy (PDL) by Rs10 per litre, from Rs60 to Rs70, adding to the burden on the inflation-hit public.

However, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb clarified earlier today that the increased levy on petroleum products would not be imposed immediately, meaning the PDL remains unchanged in the latest fuel price review.

Previously, the government had provided cumulative relief of Rs35 per litre by decreasing the petrol price over the last four fortnightly reviews.