Search

PakistanTop News

Petrol price in Pakistan increased by Rs7.45 per litre

Web Desk
11:45 PM | 30 Jun, 2024
Petrol price in Pakistan increased by Rs7.45 per litre
Source: File photo

The government has increased the petrol price by Rs7.45 per litre, raising it from Rs258.16 per litre to Rs265.61 per litre for the next fortnight.

In the federal budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, the government had announced an increase in the petroleum development levy (PDL) by Rs10 per litre, from Rs60 to Rs70, adding to the burden on the inflation-hit public.

However, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb clarified earlier today that the increased levy on petroleum products would not be imposed immediately, meaning the PDL remains unchanged in the latest fuel price review.

Previously, the government had provided cumulative relief of Rs35 per litre by decreasing the petrol price over the last four fortnightly reviews.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:45 PM | 30 Jun, 2024

Petrol price in Pakistan increased by Rs7.45 per litre

09:07 PM | 30 Jun, 2024

KE eliminates 330,000 kg illegal connections in FY24

06:36 PM | 30 Jun, 2024

20 inmates escape from Rawalakot Jail; one killed in police shootout

06:29 PM | 30 Jun, 2024

Decomposed bodies of mother and son found in Federal B area

05:00 PM | 30 Jun, 2024

Punjab govt approves tourist glass train project from Rawalpindi to ...

04:51 PM | 30 Jun, 2024

FinMin Aurangzeb says IMF programme essential for macroeconomic ...

Most viewed

04:34 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

Bureaucrats, military personnel exempted from income tax on sale of ...

12:05 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

Shandar Mobile Owners, famous TikTokers, arrested for 'fraud with ...

10:10 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jehangir grieved

05:00 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

Excise duty on air tickets for Europe, UAE, and other countries ...

02:51 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

Rizwan Saeed named Pakistan’s new ambassador to US

10:45 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

Pakistan seeks small arms, modern equipment from US for Operation ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:45 PM | 30 Jun, 2024

Petrol price in Pakistan increased by Rs7.45 per litre

Gold & Silver

04:57 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan 

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 30 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 30, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.9 and Saudi Riyal at 73.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.65
Euro EUR 293.5 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.9 75.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.8
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.56 748.56
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.32 38.72
Danish Krone DKK 39.87 40.27
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.51 916.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.13 59.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.22 171.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.24 731.24
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.34 313.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: