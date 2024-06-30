PIA announces significant reduction in Umrah fares

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a substantial reduction in Umrah fares, providing an opportunity for pilgrims to travel to the holy city of Medina at significantly lower costs.

According to a PIA spokesperson, this initiative is aimed at making Umrah more affordable for pilgrims. Effective immediately, the new discounted fares will be available until July 15, 2024. Pilgrims traveling from Karachi to Medina can now avail of a round-trip fare of PKR 76,000 plus tax. For those traveling from Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, and Sialkot, the round-trip fare has been reduced to PKR 86,000.

This fare reduction represents a significant saving for travelers. Previously, the round-trip fare for Umrah was PKR 120,000. The new fare structure includes a reduction of PKR 34,000, making it more accessible for a larger number of pilgrims to undertake the sacred journey.

The PIA spokesperson emphasized that this discount is part of the airline's commitment to facilitating religious travel and supporting the needs of the community. By lowering the cost of travel, PIA aims to enable more people to perform Umrah with ease and convenience.

Passengers are advised to book their tickets promptly to take advantage of these reduced fares, as the offer is only valid until mid-July. The reduction in fares is expected to lead to a surge in bookings, so early reservation is recommended.