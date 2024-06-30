Six dead as landslides, flooding wreak havoc in Balochistan

QUETTA – At least six people lost their life in southwestern Pakistan after heavy rains triggered landslides, blocking major highways and stranding vehicles.

The region saw continuous rainfall for several days, resulting in six deaths while over two dozen were injured.

Landslides near Dana Sar range on Quetta-Chaman-Zhob-Mughalkot section blocked the Quetta-Dera Ismail Khan and N70 highways connecting Balochistan to KP.

PDMA and other government officials advised vehicles from Peshawar, Swat, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi to halt at D.I Khan. Transport to Zhob and Qila Saifullah was also disrupted.

Rescue and relief teams are assisting stranded passengers, with efforts ongoing to clear debris. Flooding in Awaran district cut off access to Jhao and closed the Awaran-Turbat road due to flooding in the Wahli River.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) also issued forecast for Pakistan, predicting heavy rainfall throughout July. The forecast warns of potential flooding from intense downpours, glacier melt, and urban drainage overflow.

People are also urged to take precautions to avoid any disaster. Specific alerts highlight heavy rainfall in Malakand and Hazara divisions by late July, potentially causing flooding. Cities like Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi are expected to receive significant rain, prompting concerns about urban flooding and landslides.

NDMA also advised residents to stay vigilant, prepare for flooding, and heed weather warnings for safety.