How much prize money did India get for winning the T20 World Cup?

In a thrilling encounter at Barbados, the Indian cricket team clinched the ICC T20 World Cup title for the second time, defeating South Africa by a narrow margin of 7 runs. This victory not only earned them the prestigious title but also a substantial prize money amounting to millions of rupees.

India's bowlers turned the tide in a high-stakes match, defending a target of 177 runs. Despite a strong chase, South Africa fell short, finishing at 169 for 8, handing India a victory by just 7 runs.

This win marks India's second T20 World Cup triumph, their first being in 2007. Alongside the coveted trophy, the Indian team received the largest prize money in the tournament's history—24 million dollars, equivalent to over 680 million Pakistani rupees. This prize far surpasses the 2022 T20 World Cup, where the winning team, England, was awarded 10.6 million dollars.

The runner-up, South Africa, also secured a significant prize, receiving 12.8 million dollars, which is over 350 million Pakistani rupees.