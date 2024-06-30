How much prize money did India get for winning the T20 World Cup?

In a thrilling encounter at Barbados, the Indian cricket team clinched the ICC T20 World Cup title for the second time, defeating South Africa by a narrow margin of 7 runs. This victory not only earned them the prestigious title but also a substantial prize money amounting to millions of rupees.
India's bowlers turned the tide in a high-stakes match, defending a target of 177 runs. Despite a strong chase, South Africa fell short, finishing at 169 for 8, handing India a victory by just 7 runs.
This win marks India's second T20 World Cup triumph, their first being in 2007. Alongside the coveted trophy, the Indian team received the largest prize money in the tournament's history—24 million dollars, equivalent to over 680 million Pakistani rupees. This prize far surpasses the 2022 T20 World Cup, where the winning team, England, was awarded 10.6 million dollars.
The runner-up, South Africa, also secured a significant prize, receiving 12.8 million dollars, which is over 350 million Pakistani rupees.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 30, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.9 and Saudi Riyal at 73.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.9
|75.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.56
|748.56
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.32
|38.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.87
|40.27
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.51
|916.51
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.22
|171.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.24
|731.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.34
|313.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
