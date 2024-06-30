Search

Blasts at Nigerian wedding leave 18 dead, dozens injured

04:26 PM | 30 Jun, 2024
blast in nigeria

NIGERIA -  A wedding celebration in Nigeria's northeastern Borno state turned into a scene of devastation when suspected suicide bombers attacked, killing at least 18 people and injuring dozens more.

According to foreign media reports, the incident occurred in the town of Gwoza, where a wedding was underway. The attackers targeted not only the wedding but also a funeral and a hospital in the vicinity.

Authorities confirmed that the bombings resulted in the deaths of at least 18 individuals, including children, adults, and pregnant women. The exact number of injuries is still being determined, but dozens were reported to be wounded in the blasts.

In response to the attacks, the military has imposed a curfew in the area. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the bombings.

Borno state has been the epicenter of a 15-year-long insurgency by the militant group Boko Haram, which has caused widespread displacement and violence. Over 2 million people have been forced to flee their homes, and more than 40,000 have lost their lives due to the ongoing conflict.

The tragic event at the wedding is a stark reminder of the persistent instability and violence that continues to plague the region.

