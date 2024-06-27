Shehzad Roy praises grils working at petrol pump

Pakistani musician and social activist Shehzad Roy shared an empowering personal interaction with a female attendant at a local petrol station on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday.

In a video posted by Roy, the female attendant is seen filling fuel in his bike at a local fuel station, a role typically dominated by male attendants. Roy mentioned that he filmed the video with the attendant's consent.

"I went to put petrol in my motorbike and while switching off the bike and taking off my helmet, I heard a female voice say, 'Nice bike, full tank, sir?' I told both the girls that they are my role models and that they give me a reason to believe in Pakistan. Wah!" Roy wrote.

Roy's appreciation for the female attendant highlights the broader issue of prejudice against women in male-dominated sectors and the lack of female presence in public spaces in Pakistan. Encountering a female worker in a field largely employing men made him recognize the importance of women's participation in the workforce.

As a social activist, Roy has consistently emphasized the significance of involving women in education, various occupations, and employment sectors for the country's progress.

Roy, who has become a prominent advocate for women's rights and welfare in Pakistan, operates a non-profit organization called Zindagi Trust, which is largely dedicated to girls' education in the country. The NGO has adopted numerous government girls’ schools and runs campaigns to raise awareness about the importance of girls’ education.