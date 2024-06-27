Shehzad Roy praises grils working at petrol pump

Pakistani musician and social activist Shehzad Roy shared an empowering personal interaction with a female attendant at a local petrol station on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday.
In a video posted by Roy, the female attendant is seen filling fuel in his bike at a local fuel station, a role typically dominated by male attendants. Roy mentioned that he filmed the video with the attendant's consent.
"I went to put petrol in my motorbike and while switching off the bike and taking off my helmet, I heard a female voice say, 'Nice bike, full tank, sir?' I told both the girls that they are my role models and that they give me a reason to believe in Pakistan. Wah!" Roy wrote.
Roy's appreciation for the female attendant highlights the broader issue of prejudice against women in male-dominated sectors and the lack of female presence in public spaces in Pakistan. Encountering a female worker in a field largely employing men made him recognize the importance of women's participation in the workforce.
As a social activist, Roy has consistently emphasized the significance of involving women in education, various occupations, and employment sectors for the country's progress.
Roy, who has become a prominent advocate for women's rights and welfare in Pakistan, operates a non-profit organization called Zindagi Trust, which is largely dedicated to girls' education in the country. The NGO has adopted numerous government girls’ schools and runs campaigns to raise awareness about the importance of girls’ education.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 27, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.7 for selling.
Euro’s buying rate stands at 294 and selling rate is 297.5 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED’s buying rate was at 75.1 and selling rate at 75.85 whereas Saudi Riyal’s buying rate hovers at 73.1, and selling rate at 73.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.7
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.1
|73.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.67
|748.67
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.08
|40.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.87
|916.87
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.28
|172.28
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.62
|731.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.34
|313.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.