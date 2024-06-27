Search

Lifestyle

Shehzad Roy praises grils working at petrol pump

Web Desk
11:25 PM | 27 Jun, 2024
Shehzad Roy praises grils working at petrol pump
Source: File photo

Pakistani musician and social activist Shehzad Roy shared an empowering personal interaction with a female attendant at a local petrol station on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday.

In a video posted by Roy, the female attendant is seen filling fuel in his bike at a local fuel station, a role typically dominated by male attendants. Roy mentioned that he filmed the video with the attendant's consent.

"I went to put petrol in my motorbike and while switching off the bike and taking off my helmet, I heard a female voice say, 'Nice bike, full tank, sir?' I told both the girls that they are my role models and that they give me a reason to believe in Pakistan. Wah!" Roy wrote.

Roy's appreciation for the female attendant highlights the broader issue of prejudice against women in male-dominated sectors and the lack of female presence in public spaces in Pakistan. Encountering a female worker in a field largely employing men made him recognize the importance of women's participation in the workforce.

As a social activist, Roy has consistently emphasized the significance of involving women in education, various occupations, and employment sectors for the country's progress.

Roy, who has become a prominent advocate for women's rights and welfare in Pakistan, operates a non-profit organization called Zindagi Trust, which is largely dedicated to girls' education in the country. The NGO has adopted numerous government girls’ schools and runs campaigns to raise awareness about the importance of girls’ education.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

11:25 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Shehzad Roy praises grils working at petrol pump

08:00 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Sonakshi Sinha's wedding video goes viral

03:21 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

YouTube deletes Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s ‘Bado Badi’ song again

11:34 AM | 27 Jun, 2024

Nimra Khan celebrates birthday with friends

08:50 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

Malaika Arora's cryptic post on Arjun Kapoor's birthday fuels ...

07:30 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor share romantic moments from Anant ...

Lifestyle

12:42 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

Hira Umer raises temperature with new sizzling pictures

12:40 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Tiktoker Rabeeca Khan and Hussain Tareen's dreamy engagement pictures ...

11:49 AM | 26 Jun, 2024

FIFA celebrates Messi's Birthday with Arif Lohar's song 'Aa Tenu Moj ...

04:28 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Priyanka Chopra's behind-the-scenes injury video goes viral

05:17 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Maya Ali and Wahaj Ali's romantic video goes viral

07:46 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Yashma Gill sets pulses racing with new Instagram reel

Advertisement

Latest

11:25 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Shehzad Roy praises grils working at petrol pump

Gold & Silver

02:40 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Gold registers slight recovery in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 27 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 27, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.7 for selling.

Euro’s buying rate stands at 294 and selling rate is 297.5 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED’s buying rate was at 75.1 and selling rate at 75.85 whereas Saudi Riyal’s buying rate hovers at 73.1, and selling rate at 73.9.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 0800 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.6 280.7
Euro EUR 294 297.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.1 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.1 73.9
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.67 748.67
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.38 38.78
Danish Krone DKK 40.08 40.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.87 916.87
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.13 59.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.28 172.28
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.62 731.62
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 311.34 313.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: