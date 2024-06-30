Islamabad, Rawalpindi Weather Update: Rain, thunderstorm to lash capital today

RAWALPINDI – Rain and thunderstorms will continue to lash twin cities Islamabad, and Rawalpindi on Sunday as new weather system enters the country.

Met Office shared advisory said a shallow westerly wave is present in Pakistan. Moist current from Arabian sea is entering southeastern region over the weekend.

Under these conditions, Islamabad and Rawalpindi will see hot and humid weather. It also mentioned that windstorm, and thundershower are expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujarat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Narowal, Sialkot, Dera Ghazi Khan, Leh and Muzaffargarh during evening/night.

On Sunday, Islamabad’s temperatures was recorded at 36 degrees around noon and it is expected to hit 39°C. Humidity remains at around 50 percent with wind blowing at 18kmph.

Pakistan Weather Outlook

Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of Pakistan on Sunday and Monday. However, rain and windstorm are expected at isolated places in northeast Punjab, South-eastern Sindh, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during evening, and night.