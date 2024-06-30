Islamabad, Rawalpindi Weather Update: Rain, thunderstorm to lash capital today

RAWALPINDI – Rain and thunderstorms will continue to lash twin cities Islamabad, and Rawalpindi on Sunday as new weather system enters the country.
Met Office shared advisory said a shallow westerly wave is present in Pakistan. Moist current from Arabian sea is entering southeastern region over the weekend.
Under these conditions, Islamabad and Rawalpindi will see hot and humid weather. It also mentioned that windstorm, and thundershower are expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujarat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Narowal, Sialkot, Dera Ghazi Khan, Leh and Muzaffargarh during evening/night.
On Sunday, Islamabad’s temperatures was recorded at 36 degrees around noon and it is expected to hit 39°C. Humidity remains at around 50 percent with wind blowing at 18kmph.
Pakistan Weather Outlook
Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of Pakistan on Sunday and Monday. However, rain and windstorm are expected at isolated places in northeast Punjab, South-eastern Sindh, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during evening, and night.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 30, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.9 and Saudi Riyal at 73.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.9
|75.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.56
|748.56
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.32
|38.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.87
|40.27
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.51
|916.51
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.22
|171.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.24
|731.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.34
|313.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
