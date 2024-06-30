Search

PakistanWeather

Islamabad, Rawalpindi Weather Update: Rain, thunderstorm to lash capital today

Web Desk
11:01 AM | 30 Jun, 2024
Islamabad, Rawalpindi Weather Update: Rain, thunderstorm to lash capital today
Source: File Photo

RAWALPINDI – Rain and thunderstorms will continue to lash twin cities Islamabad, and Rawalpindi on Sunday as new weather system enters the country.

Met Office shared advisory said a shallow westerly wave is present in Pakistan. Moist current from Arabian sea is entering southeastern region over the weekend.

Under these conditions, Islamabad and Rawalpindi will see hot and humid weather. It also mentioned that windstorm, and thundershower are expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujarat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Narowal, Sialkot, Dera Ghazi Khan, Leh and Muzaffargarh during evening/night.

On Sunday, Islamabad’s temperatures was recorded at 36 degrees around noon and it is expected to hit 39°C. Humidity remains at around 50 percent with wind blowing at 18kmph.

Pakistan Weather Outlook

Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of Pakistan on Sunday and Monday. However, rain and windstorm are expected at isolated places in northeast Punjab, South-eastern Sindh, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during evening, and night.

Karachi receives rain as Met Office warns of thunderstorms later today

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

01:35 PM | 30 Jun, 2024

Karachi Weather Update: Sweaty days ahead as Sindh capital braces for ...

12:34 PM | 30 Jun, 2024

'Solar panel prices to drop further in Pakistan after relief in ...

12:02 PM | 30 Jun, 2024

Six dead as landslides, flooding wreak havoc in Balochistan

11:32 AM | 30 Jun, 2024

Finance Amendment Bill 2024 signed into Law by President Asif Zardari

11:01 AM | 30 Jun, 2024

Islamabad, Rawalpindi Weather Update: Rain, thunderstorm to lash ...

09:02 AM | 30 Jun, 2024

Another mutilated camel found dead in Sindh amid outrage over animal ...

Most viewed

04:34 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

Bureaucrats, military personnel exempted from income tax on sale of ...

09:35 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Government proposes 13 amendments to pension scheme

12:05 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

Shandar Mobile Owners, famous TikTokers, arrested for 'fraud with ...

05:00 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

Excise duty on air tickets for Europe, UAE, and other countries ...

10:29 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Omar Ayub resigns as PTI secretary general

02:51 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

Rizwan Saeed named Pakistan’s new ambassador to US

Advertisement

Latest

01:35 PM | 30 Jun, 2024

Karachi Weather Update: Sweaty days ahead as Sindh capital braces for prolonged hot spell

Gold & Silver

04:57 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan 

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 30 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 30, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.9 and Saudi Riyal at 73.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.65
Euro EUR 293.5 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.9 75.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.8
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.56 748.56
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.32 38.72
Danish Krone DKK 39.87 40.27
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.51 916.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.13 59.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.22 171.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.24 731.24
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.34 313.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: