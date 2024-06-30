Another mutilated camel found dead in Sindh amid outrage over animal cruelty

A week after horrific incident in Sanghar where cruel landlord chopped off leg of a camel for grazing in fields, and now a second case of animal cruelty surfaced as another camel was found dead in Kunri tehsil with all four legs amputated.
Social media saw outrage online while first camel was transported to Karachi for treatment and a prosthetic leg, and the arrest of six individuals involved.
The second such incident occurred in a locality near Umerkot in Sindh. Abdul Rashid, the owner of the camel, told media that he did not want to blame anyone. He mentioned having around 3 dozen camels.
As all of the camels returned after grazing last evening, but she was left behind alone. God knows who made her run, beat her, and cut her legs. We don’t know anything yet ... We’ll see what to do next, he added.
The clip of the incident went viral online, showing poor animal drenched in blood.
Such incidents of animal cruelty attract penalty and jailtime in Pakistan as per Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1890, which restricts all forms of cruelty, including beating, overdriving, and mutilation.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Jun-2024/sindh-landlord-chops-off-camel-s-leg-for-gazing-in-his-field-video
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 30, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.9 and Saudi Riyal at 73.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.9
|75.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.56
|748.56
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.32
|38.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.87
|40.27
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.51
|916.51
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.22
|171.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.24
|731.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.34
|313.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
