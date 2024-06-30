Search

Another mutilated camel found dead in Sindh amid outrage over animal cruelty

09:02 AM | 30 Jun, 2024
Another mutilated camel found dead in Sindh amid outrage over animal cruelty
A week after horrific incident in Sanghar where cruel landlord chopped off leg of a camel for grazing in fields, and now a second case of animal cruelty surfaced as another camel was found dead in Kunri tehsil with all four legs amputated.

Social media saw outrage online while first camel was transported to Karachi for treatment and a prosthetic leg, and the arrest of six individuals involved.

The second such incident occurred in a locality near Umerkot in Sindh. Abdul Rashid, the owner of the camel, told media that he did not want to blame anyone. He mentioned having around 3 dozen camels.

As all of the camels returned after grazing last evening, but she was left behind alone. God knows who made her run, beat her, and cut her legs. We don’t know anything yet ... We’ll see what to do next, he added.

The clip of the incident went viral online, showing poor animal drenched in blood. 

Such incidents of animal cruelty attract penalty and jailtime in Pakistan as per Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1890, which restricts all forms of cruelty, including beating, overdriving, and mutilation.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Jun-2024/sindh-landlord-chops-off-camel-s-leg-for-gazing-in-his-field-video

