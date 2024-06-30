Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retire from T20 after leading India to World Cup victory

India's cricket greats Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma have announced their retirement from T20 Internationals after India's victory in T20 World Cup 2024 final.
Soon after Kohli's decision, Indian captain Rohit Sharma declared his retirement from T20I cricket on June 29. The two cricket legends announced retirements in Barbados to pass on team to young talent.
Virat announced his decision after being named Player of the Match at Kensington Oval, while Rohit made his declaration during a post-match presser.
Indian skipper said it was his last game and he enjoyed started playing this format. There's no better time to say goodbye to this format but I wanted to end it by winning the Cup and saying goodbye.
Rohit also confirmed that he will continue to play ODIs and Tests, clarifying that his retirement only pertains to T20 Internationals.
Men in Blue clinched their second T20 World Cup title by defeating South Africa in a thrilling final, with Virat Kohli playing a crucial knock.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 30, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.9 and Saudi Riyal at 73.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.9
|75.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.56
|748.56
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.32
|38.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.87
|40.27
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.51
|916.51
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.22
|171.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.24
|731.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.34
|313.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
