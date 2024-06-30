Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retire from T20 after leading India to World Cup victory

India's cricket greats Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma have announced their retirement from T20 Internationals after India's victory in T20 World Cup 2024 final.

Soon after Kohli's decision, Indian captain Rohit Sharma declared his retirement from T20I cricket on June 29. The two cricket legends announced retirements in Barbados to pass on team to young talent.

Virat announced his decision after being named Player of the Match at Kensington Oval, while Rohit made his declaration during a post-match presser.

Indian skipper said it was his last game and he enjoyed started playing this format. There's no better time to say goodbye to this format but I wanted to end it by winning the Cup and saying goodbye.

Rohit also confirmed that he will continue to play ODIs and Tests, clarifying that his retirement only pertains to T20 Internationals.

Men in Blue clinched their second T20 World Cup title by defeating South Africa in a thrilling final, with Virat Kohli playing a crucial knock.