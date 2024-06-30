Ravindra Jadeja announces retirement after T20 World Cup win

Ravindra Jadeja, the stalwart all-rounder of Indian cricket, has decided to retire from T20 Internationals following India's triumphant campaign in the T20 World Cup held in the West Indies. Jadeja's announcement comes shortly after the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, marking the end of an era for Indian cricket.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, Jadeja expressed gratitude as he bid farewell to T20I cricket, emphasizing that winning the T20 World Cup had been a lifelong ambition fulfilled. "With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals," Jadeja wrote. "Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 international career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support."

Jadeja, known for his dynamic contributions with both bat and ball, represented India in 74 T20Is, amassing 515 runs and claiming 54 wickets. His retirement, alongside Kohli and Sharma's, poses a significant challenge for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in identifying successors for these legendary players.

Following India's successful campaign in the T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli announced his retirement in a post-match ceremony, stressing the importance of transitioning leadership to the next generation. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma confirmed his departure from the T20I format during a press conference, having secured his legacy as the highest run-scorer in T20Is and a two-time T20 World Cup champion.

The trio's retirements mark the end of an era marked by unparalleled success and leadership in Indian cricket. Their contributions have left an indelible mark on the sport, inspiring generations of cricketers to come.