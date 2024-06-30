Suryakumar's match-winning catch in T20 World Cup final stirs controversy

After India were crowned champions at the T20 World Cup 2024 with a seven-run victory over South Africa, a last-over catch by Suryakumar Yadav sparked controversy.

The 33-year-old cricketer secured the win at the Kensington Oval, Barbados, on Saturday night with a stunning catch in the final over, dismissing David Miller when the Proteas needed 16 runs to win.

Miller hit a full toss from Hardik Pandya for a straight six, but Suryakumar took a brilliant catch, regarded as the best of the tournament. The ball seemed destined to cross the boundary, but Suryakumar, while running, juggled the ball, went over the ropes to avoid touching them, jumped back, and held onto the ball, securing the match for India.

The decision was referred to the third umpire, Richard Kettleborough, who quickly reviewed it and declared the catch legal, ending Miller’s innings and South Africa’s hopes of winning their maiden title.

Following India’s victory, a debate erupted on social media, with some arguing that Suryakumar’s shoe flicked the boundary ropes during the catch.

Additionally, there were claims that the boundary ropes were out of position before the match-winning catch.

According to the ICC’s playing conditions, the cushion is considered the boundary, not the white line, as stated in Section 19.3: "If a solid object used to mark the boundary is disturbed for any reason, then the boundary shall be considered to be in its original position."

It was further argued that the boundary rope should have been moved back to its original position. Section 19.3.2 states: “If a solid object used to mark the boundary is disturbed for any reason, the object shall be returned to its original position as soon as is practicable; if play is taking place, this shall be as soon as the ball is dead.”

