Pakistani researchers win prestigious UK prize for collaborative medical project

In a remarkable achievement, two Pakistani researchers have been honored with the “Outstanding Team Impact Prize” by the United Kingdom's Medical Research Council (MRC), as reported by state-run media this week. The accolade recognizes their exceptional collaborative approach to medical research, underscoring Pakistan's growing prominence in the global scientific community.

In a photograph released by the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) on June 30, 2024, Prof Dr. M Iqbal Choudhary and Prof Dr. Sammer Yousuf are seen gesturing proudly after receiving the prestigious award. The prize was bestowed for their significant contributions to a project aimed at addressing complex and pressing health challenges through a collaborative scientific approach.

The UK Research and Innovation website details that the Outstanding Team Impact Prize celebrates teams whose collaborative efforts have made a major impact on medical research. It specifically rewards groups that bring together researchers and skilled specialists from diverse scientific backgrounds to tackle significant human health issues.

The APP highlighted that both Prof Dr. Choudhary and Prof Dr. Yousuf are affiliated with the University of Karachi, specifically with the HEJ Research Institute of Chemistry and the Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research. Their award-winning project, titled “A Global Network of Tropical Neglected Diseases,” integrated expertise from various scientific domains to combat neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) like leishmaniasis and Chagas disease.

This global initiative, funded by the Global Challenges Research Fund and led by Durham University in the UK, saw contributions from leading scientists in the UK, Uruguay, Brazil, Argentina, and Pakistan. NTDs are a diverse group of conditions caused by various pathogens, including viruses, bacteria, parasites, fungi, and toxins, often leading to severe health, social, and economic consequences.

The recognition of Pakistani researchers on such a prestigious international platform highlights the importance of collaborative research in addressing global health challenges and sets a precedent for future scientific endeavors originating from Pakistan.