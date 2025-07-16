Good News for Travelers as UK lifts ban on Pakistani Airlines

ISLAMABAD – Major breakthrough in aviation sector as Pakistani Airlines can fly to UK again after safety list exit.

With removal from United Kingdom’s air safety list, Pakistani airlines can operate direct flights to Britian. According to the British High Commission in Islamabad, Pakistani airlines are now eligible to apply for flight permissions from the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). This decision follows a detailed review by the UK Air Safety Committee, which acknowledged significant improvements in Pakistan’s aviation safety standards.

“The removal from the UK’s safety list was the result of an independent and technical process,” the British High Commission stated.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan expressed gratitude for the collaborative efforts between British and Pakistani aviation experts and welcomed the decision with optimism.

This progress will help improve air connectivity between our countries and reunite families on both sides,” she added.

The ban was originally imposed in 2020 following concerns raised by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) about pilot licensing issues in Pakistan. Since then, Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority has undertaken a series of reforms to restore international confidence.

In addition to boosting people-to-people connections, the decision is expected to strengthen trade and economic ties. The UK is currently Pakistan’s third-largest trading partner, with an annual bilateral trade volume of £4.7 billion.

Aviation experts in Pakistan hailed the decision as a breakthrough for the national carriers, particularly PIA (Pakistan International Airlines), which has been striving to regain access to key international routes.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan is now expected to work closely with the UK CAA to complete the required certification processes before resuming direct flights.