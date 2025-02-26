Punjab Wildlife Force makes history with 22% female recruitment

In a groundbreaking move aimed at empowering women and promoting wildlife conservation, Punjab’s Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has made history by including women in the Punjab Wildlife Force for the first time. This initiative is part of her ongoing efforts to ensure women’s representation in various sectors, marking a significant milestone for female empowerment in the region.

The recruitment process saw over 22% of the selected candidates being women, a notable achievement in a field traditionally dominated by men. As part of the ongoing establishment of the province’s first-ever Wildlife Force, the selection process for positions such as Wildlife Supervisors and Inspectors has been highly competitive and merit-based.

In the Wildlife Supervisor roles, the success rate for women was a remarkable 47.2%, nearly matching the male candidates’ success rate of 48.6%. Additionally, the selection of 34 women and 35 men as Wildlife Inspectors further underscores the growing gender inclusivity within the force.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratulated the successful female candidates, acknowledging their achievements and emphasizing the importance of women in contributing to the protection of forests and wildlife. “This is not only a victory for women but a testament to their ability to succeed in all areas of life,” she stated.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb praised the initiative, calling it a testament to the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for the development and progress of women in all fields. “For the first time, a woman Chief Minister has taken such a significant step for women’s empowerment. This selection of women on merit in the Wildlife Force reflects their capabilities and the successful implementation of the vision for women’s progress,” she said.

Aurangzeb further emphasized that this initiative sets a strong example for every daughter in the province, showing that they can be leaders and examples of success in any field they choose. The creation of the Wildlife Force is seen as a historic achievement in the protection of forests and wildlife in Punjab, marking an important step toward environmental conservation and gender equality.