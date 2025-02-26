Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Aeon & Trisl Group makes history, secures No.1 spot at Emaar Awards for 2nd consecutive year

Aeon Trisl Group Makes History Secures No 1 Spot At Emaar Awards For 2nd Consecutive Year

Aeon & Trisl has once again made history, securing the No.1 Agency title at the Emaar Annual Broker Awards 2024 for the second consecutive year and achieving an unprecedented sixth consecutive quarterly win. The firm recorded over AED 2 billion in sales—an all-time record—, reinforcing its industry dominance.

Mr. Saleem Karsaz, Chairman & Group CEO (Co-founder), stated, “This milestone is a testament to our strategic vision, global teamwork, and unwavering commitment to excellence.”

Mr. Noor Mukaty, Partner (Co-founder), highlighted, “We are well-positioned to sustain our momentum, achieve even greater milestones, and expand globally.” COO Mr. Baber Shah emphasized that “operational precision and strategic execution” have fueled this success.

One of the key driving forces behind this achievement is the single highest contributor, Mr. Sikander Aziz, Associate Partner, whose client-focused approach and exceptional negotiation skills have consistently secured high-value deals. His efforts have been crucial in driving the company’s record-breaking sales performance time and again.

Ali Saleem Gilani, CEO of Pakistan & UK, and Hasnain Bayar, Partner UK, credited teamwork, client trust, and dedication as the driving forces. As Aeon & Trisl expands internationally, it remains committed to innovation, excellence, and setting new benchmarks in real estate.

This achievement underscores the team’s passion, perseverance, and leadership, positioning Aeon & Trisl for continued success on a global scale. With such a talented and committed team, Aeon & Trisl is poised to reach even greater heights, continuing its legacy of excellence and leadership in the real estate industry.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

