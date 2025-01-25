Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Security forces eliminate four terrorists in Khyber IBO

Security Forces Kill Two Terrorists In Zhob District

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have killed four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in the general area Bagh in Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, resultantly killing four of them including two ring leaders Aziz ur Rehman alias Qari Ismail and Mukhlis, while two others got injured.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against the security forces, as well as the killing of innocent civilians.

A sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist present in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Earlier, security forces killed an Afghan national involved in terrorism inside Pakistan, in Sambaza area of Zhob district of Balochistan.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said he was killed on 11 January 2025. The individual was identified as Muhammad Khan Ahmedkhel, son of Haji Qasim Dawran Khan, resident of Village Bilorai, district Wazekhwa, Paktika Province, Afghanistan.

His dead body was handed over to IAG officials on 20 January after necessary procedural formalities.

Such incidents are irrefutable evidence of involvement of Afghan nationals in terrorist activities in Pakistan.

“Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan,” the military’s media wing said.

 

