Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Govt announces return of Rs40,000 to each pilgrim of Hajj 2024

Ministry of Religious Affairs Invites Applications for 5,000 Vacant Hajj Seats

ISLAMABAD – The government has announced the return of approximately Rs40,000 to each pilgrim who performed Hajj last year.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain stated that the refunds would be issued based on categories.

This year, pilgrims would be given better facilities at the same rates, he said, adding that additional facilities will also be provided in Mina.

The Federal Minister for Religious Affairs further stated that this year, pilgrims will be provided with three meals a day, and air-conditioned tents will be provided in Mina.

Additionally, pilgrims will be given gypsum-made tents this year, as opposed to the fabric tents of last year.

The first phase of training for Hajj pilgrims has officially commenced as Pakistan prepares to send thousands of devotees for the annual pilgrimage. According to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs, over 85,000 pilgrims will receive training at the tehsil (sub-district) level across the country.

The training programs kicked off on Thursday, January 23, with sessions taking place in Bannu, Islamabad, Mandi Bahauddin, and Shaheed Benazirabad. On Friday, January 24, similar programs will be held in Charsadda, Lakki Marwat, and Islamabad, followed by additional sessions on Saturday, January 25, in Islamabad, Lahore, Tank, and Umerkot, Sindh.

Pilgrims are required to attend the training camps as per the designated schedule. Those living in other cities can attend the training at nearby locations. Overseas pilgrims arriving in Pakistan will be able to attend the training at the relevant Hajj camps. New applicants can also participate in the training by presenting their bank receipts at the designated venues.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 25 January 2025 Saturday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD (US Dollar) USD 279.7 281.4
EUR (Euro) EUR 291.5 294.25
GBP (UK Pound Sterling) GBP 346 349.5
AED (U.A.E Dirham) AED 75.9 76.55
SAR (Saudi Riyal) SAR 74.25 74.8
AUD (Australian Dollar) AUD 177.25 179.5
BHD (Bahrain Dinar) BHD 738.6 746.6
CAD (Canadian Dollar) CAD 194.6 197
CNY (China Yuan) CNY 37.59 37.99
DKK (Danish Krone) DKK 38.48 38.88
HKD (Hong Kong Dollar) HKD 35.43 35.78
INR (Indian Rupee) INR 3.14 3.23
JPY (Japanese Yen) JPY 1.81 1.87
KWD (Kuwaiti Dinar) KWD 896.3 905.8
MYR (Malaysian Ringgit) MYR 62.14 62.74
NZD (New Zealand $) NZD 155.78 157.78
NOK (Norwegian Krone) NOK 24.41 24.71
OMR (Omani Riyal) OMR 722.9 731.4
QAR (Qatari Riyal) QAR 75.78 76.48
SGD (Singapore Dollar) SGD 206.5 208.5
SEK (Swedish Korona) SEK 25.01 25.31
CHF (Swiss Franc) CHF 303.71 306.51
THB (Thai Baht) THB 8.05 8.2
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search