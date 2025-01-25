Govt announces return of Rs40,000 to each pilgrim of Hajj 2024

ISLAMABAD – The government has announced the return of approximately Rs40,000 to each pilgrim who performed Hajj last year.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain stated that the refunds would be issued based on categories.

This year, pilgrims would be given better facilities at the same rates, he said, adding that additional facilities will also be provided in Mina.

The Federal Minister for Religious Affairs further stated that this year, pilgrims will be provided with three meals a day, and air-conditioned tents will be provided in Mina.

Additionally, pilgrims will be given gypsum-made tents this year, as opposed to the fabric tents of last year.

The first phase of training for Hajj pilgrims has officially commenced as Pakistan prepares to send thousands of devotees for the annual pilgrimage. According to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs, over 85,000 pilgrims will receive training at the tehsil (sub-district) level across the country.

The training programs kicked off on Thursday, January 23, with sessions taking place in Bannu, Islamabad, Mandi Bahauddin, and Shaheed Benazirabad. On Friday, January 24, similar programs will be held in Charsadda, Lakki Marwat, and Islamabad, followed by additional sessions on Saturday, January 25, in Islamabad, Lahore, Tank, and Umerkot, Sindh.

Pilgrims are required to attend the training camps as per the designated schedule. Those living in other cities can attend the training at nearby locations. Overseas pilgrims arriving in Pakistan will be able to attend the training at the relevant Hajj camps. New applicants can also participate in the training by presenting their bank receipts at the designated venues.