Pakistan, Japan hold naval drills near Karachi
KARACHI – A Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) ship on Friday docked at Karachi port as part of a visit that includes naval drills at sea to further hone professional skills and enhance interoperability.
Upon arrival the ship – Harusame (DD102) – was received by officials of Pakistan Navy, Japanese diplomatic staff and school students.
Pakistan Navy and JMSDF are partners in peace and striving to achieve safe and secure maritime milieu in the region, according to a Navy spokesman.
The Japanese Mission Commander onboard JMSDF ship called on Commander Pakistan Fleet.
During the call-on matters of mutual interest were discussed and enhancement of bilateral ties in all spheres was re-affirmed.
Pakistan Navy in line with government policies has always contributed significantly towards safety, security and freedom of navigation at high seas.
Japanese Navy Ship visit to Karachi and participation in bilateral joint drills is a testimony of Pakistan Navy resolve to work towards regional peace and it will further strengthen mutual collaboration between the two navies.
