Juvaria Abbasi's video of playing basketball in a saree goes viral
Share
The versatile actress Juvaria Abbasi is drop-dead gorgeous and her charming persona is proof that age is just a number.
Contrary to her on-screen persona, the Ghisi Pitti Mohabbat actor is a fashionista in real life and she makes sure to drop glimpses on her social media.
This time around, Juvaria wooed the masses as she was spotted playing basketball in a saree looking beyond stunning. "Never give up", she captioned her Instagram post.
View this post on Instagram
The 48-year-old beautiful diva surely reminded netizens of the Bollywood actress Kajol who played the iconic role of Anjali in the timeless romantic film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
Needless to say, Abbasi looked beyond beautiful and her nature of never giving up serves as an inspiration to her fan following.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, her drama Aakhir Kab Tak has been getting raving reviews and is being loved by the masses.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/14-Jun-2021/ushna-shah-and-juveria-abbasi-enjoy-beach-day-out
-
-
- Islamabad named second safest city in Southern Asia02:28 PM | 2 Sep, 2021
-
- Pakistan shuts key Afghan border crossing amid security threats02:03 PM | 2 Sep, 2021
-
-
- Urwa Hocane enchants the audience with her singing skills01:17 PM | 2 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021