02:50 PM | 2 Sep, 2021
Juvaria Abbasi's video of playing basketball in a saree goes viral
The versatile actress Juvaria Abbasi is drop-dead gorgeous and her charming persona is proof that age is just a number.

Contrary to her on-screen persona, the Ghisi Pitti Mohabbat actor is a fashionista in real life and she makes sure to drop glimpses on her social media.

This time around, Juvaria wooed the masses as she was spotted playing basketball in a saree looking beyond stunning. "Never give up", she captioned her Instagram post.

The 48-year-old beautiful diva surely reminded netizens of the Bollywood actress Kajol who played the iconic role of Anjali in the timeless romantic film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Needless to say, Abbasi looked beyond beautiful and her nature of never giving up serves as an inspiration to her fan following.

On the work front, her drama Aakhir Kab Tak has been getting raving reviews and is being loved by the masses.

