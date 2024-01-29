Does Usama Khan wish to marry Maya Ali?

From a minor role in 2017 to the leading man, Usama Khan's journey in Pakistani showbiz has been meteoric. He's captivated audiences with his charm and talent, becoming a household name across the country.
His acting career began in 2017 with a small part in the drama "Adhi Gawahi." But his breakthrough came a year later when he landed the lead role of Tabrez Farasat Ali in "Sanwari." This portrayal cemented his place in the industry, earning him immense popularity and the Hum Award for Best Soap Actor. Since then, he has graced our screens in a string of successful dramas, showcasing his versatility across genres.
Recently, Usama Khan made a guest appearance on Wasi Shah’s show, Zabardast. During the episode, he expressed his admiration for the acting prowess of Maya Ali and Mahira Khan. When discussing his favourite actresses, Khan specifically mentioned, “Among Pakistani actresses, I have great admiration for Mahira Khan and Maya Ali, and I would love the opportunity to collaborate with both of them. Maya Ali is well aware of my appreciation for her, as I've openly acknowledged it several times. If I were to express my admiration to anyone, it would be Maya Ali, especially considering she is currently single.”
Regarding the possibility of marrying Maya, he added, “It's premature to make such statements; I'm merely conveying my fondness for her."
On the work front, he made his film debut in Yumna Zaidi's critically acclaimed "Nayab," which was released in January 2024. Meanwhile, Ali will next be seen in Shoaib Mansoor’s Aasmaan Bolay Ga.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 29, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.55
|752.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.7
|41.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.71
|918.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.19
|735.19
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.91
|77.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.7
|325.2
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.71
|8.86
