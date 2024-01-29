Parineeti Chopra takes center stage with tears and triumph in first live singing performance

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra's dream of gracing the stage as a singer finally came true, and the emotions are still pouring out! After wrapping her "first ever live singing performance" at the Mumbai Festival, the actress couldn't hold back her joy, sharing glimpses of the magical night with her fans.

Dressed in a shimmering black ensemble accented with a statement neckpiece, Parineeti radiated pure joy in the photos. In one video, her voice, thick with emotion, spoke to the audience: "This would be my first show in my memory forever so thank you so much. And the best part of this was that I got to perform my first show in my city, Mumbai. Thank you."

This wasn't just any performance but the culmination of a lifelong passion. Just days prior, Parineeti had announced her entry into the music industry, writing on Instagram, "Music, to me, has always been my happy place... Now it's finally my time to be a part of that world."

The Mumbai Festival provided the perfect platform for Parineeti's debut, showcasing her talent and infectious enthusiasm. Her journey, from watching countless musicians on stage to taking centre stage herself, is an inspiration to aspiring artists everywhere.

There was an outpour of heart emojis and support in the comment section.

With her debut album on the horizon and a promising role in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film "Chamkila," her career is poised for exciting new chapters. One thing's for sure: she's proven that her talent extends far beyond the silver screen, and her voice will captivate audiences for years to come.