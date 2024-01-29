Search

Lifestyle

Parineeti Chopra takes center stage with tears and triumph in first live singing performance

Web Desk
10:37 PM | 29 Jan, 2024
Parineeti Chopra takes center stage with tears and triumph in first live singing performance
Source: Parineeti Chopra (Instagram)

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra's dream of gracing the stage as a singer finally came true, and the emotions are still pouring out! After wrapping her "first ever live singing performance" at the Mumbai Festival, the actress couldn't hold back her joy, sharing glimpses of the magical night with her fans.

Dressed in a shimmering black ensemble accented with a statement neckpiece, Parineeti radiated pure joy in the photos. In one video, her voice, thick with emotion, spoke to the audience: "This would be my first show in my memory forever so thank you so much. And the best part of this was that I got to perform my first show in my city, Mumbai. Thank you."

This wasn't just any performance but the culmination of a lifelong passion. Just days prior, Parineeti had announced her entry into the music industry, writing on Instagram, "Music, to me, has always been my happy place... Now it's finally my time to be a part of that world."

The Mumbai Festival provided the perfect platform for Parineeti's debut, showcasing her talent and infectious enthusiasm. Her journey, from watching countless musicians on stage to taking centre stage herself, is an inspiration to aspiring artists everywhere.

There was an outpour of heart emojis and support in the comment section.

With her debut album on the horizon and a promising role in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film "Chamkila," her career is poised for exciting new chapters. One thing's for sure: she's proven that her talent extends far beyond the silver screen, and her voice will captivate audiences for years to come.

Parineeti Chopra begins her music career

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

11:29 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Pakistan's rising star Annural Khalid makes history as Spotify's ...

09:11 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Imran Abbas hopes "Jee Ve Sohneya Jee" will bridge the gap between ...

07:56 PM | 28 Jan, 2024

B Praak expresses sorrow over deadly on-stage accident

08:53 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Parineeti Chopra begins her music career

06:44 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Jannat Mirza and Alishba Anjum go shopping for sister's wedding!

04:19 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Anzela Abbasi celebrates birthday with friends and family

Lifestyle

04:52 PM | 28 Jan, 2024

Has Ducky Bhai joined MQM?

11:52 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan clarifies after beating up student in viral video

10:38 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Asim Raza's sweet gesture towards Yumna Zaidi at Nayab premiere ...

12:00 AM | 29 Jan, 2024

Indian, Pakistani celebs slam Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for abusing ...

11:21 AM | 27 Jan, 2024

Mehar Bano's belly dance moves in viral video set internet ablaze

08:39 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Sania Mirza breaks social media silence after Shoaib-Sana wedding

Advertisement

Latest

11:29 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Pakistan's rising star Annural Khalid makes history as Spotify's first RADAR artist

Gold & Silver Rate

01:31 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan amid surge in global rates

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - Check 29 Jan 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 29, 2024 (Monday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.

On Monday, Euro stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 29 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279  281.45 
Euro EUR 303  306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5  359.5 
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6  77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.55 752.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.7 41.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.71 918.71
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 727.19 735.19
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.91 77.61
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.7 325.2
Thai Bhat THB 8.71 8.86

Horoscope

08:26 AM | 29 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 29th January 2024                                              ...

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: