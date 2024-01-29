Parineeti Chopra takes center stage with tears and triumph in first live singing performance

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra's dream of gracing the stage as a singer finally came true, and the emotions are still pouring out! After wrapping her "first ever live singing performance" at the Mumbai Festival, the actress couldn't hold back her joy, sharing glimpses of the magical night with her fans.
Dressed in a shimmering black ensemble accented with a statement neckpiece, Parineeti radiated pure joy in the photos. In one video, her voice, thick with emotion, spoke to the audience: "This would be my first show in my memory forever so thank you so much. And the best part of this was that I got to perform my first show in my city, Mumbai. Thank you."
This wasn't just any performance but the culmination of a lifelong passion. Just days prior, Parineeti had announced her entry into the music industry, writing on Instagram, "Music, to me, has always been my happy place... Now it's finally my time to be a part of that world."
The Mumbai Festival provided the perfect platform for Parineeti's debut, showcasing her talent and infectious enthusiasm. Her journey, from watching countless musicians on stage to taking centre stage herself, is an inspiration to aspiring artists everywhere.
There was an outpour of heart emojis and support in the comment section.
With her debut album on the horizon and a promising role in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film "Chamkila," her career is poised for exciting new chapters. One thing's for sure: she's proven that her talent extends far beyond the silver screen, and her voice will captivate audiences for years to come.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 29, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.55
|752.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.7
|41.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.71
|918.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.19
|735.19
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.91
|77.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.7
|325.2
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.71
|8.86
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.