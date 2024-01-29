Search

Pakistan's rising star Annural Khalid makes history as Spotify's first RADAR artist

Maheen Khawaja
11:29 PM | 29 Jan, 2024
Pakistan's rising star Annural Khalid makes history as Spotify's first RADAR artist
Pakistan's musical legacy is woven with the golden threads of legends like Noor Jehan, Mehdi Hassan, and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. But the melody continues with a vibrant new generation, and Annural Khalid belts out her captivating tune.

This talented singer has smashed records as the first-ever female RADAR Artist for Pakistan on Spotify, a prestigious platform for rising stars. Spotify's mini-documentary takes us on an intimate journey of her musical evolution, showcasing the dedication and passion that fuel her artistry.

RADAR Pakistan, part of Spotify's global program, shines a light on promising local talents, offering them a springboard to connect with a global audience. And Annural is seizing this opportunity with both hands.

Her debut album, a fusion of chill pop and soulful R&B, is already making waves. "Spotify RADAR is a game-changer," she says, her voice brimming with excitement. "Sharing my story with the world and connecting with listeners on a deeper level feels incredible."

But it's not just about fame. RADAR's insights help Annural understand her audience, allowing her to refine her sound and resonate even more deeply with her fans. "It's like having a direct line to their hearts," she adds.

This recognition is a well-deserved tribute to Annural's talent and relentless pursuit of her musical dreams. In just two years, since her debut in 2020, she's churned out chart-topping hits like "Kehdena," "Mujhe Leh Chal," and "Pretty Lies," captivating listeners with her unique blend of vulnerability and strength. She also recently released "Cham Cham" with Kumail Abbas.

