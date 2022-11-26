6th Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis Championship: Muzammil, Sarah win titles
LAHORE – Muzammil Murtaza and Sarah Mehboob Khan clinched the men’s and ladies singles titles in the 6th Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis Championship 2022 that concluded here at the state-of-the-art SBP tennis courts on Saturday.
In the men's singles final, Muzammil Murtaza played well against M Shoaib and outpaced him by 6-4, 7-5 to clinch the title. The ladies singles final saw Sarah Mehboob Khan utilizing her wide experience to outsmart spirited Noor Malik (Wapda) 7-5, 6-2.
The boys U-18 title was claimed by Bilal Asim, who outlasted Mahatir Muhammad 6-2, 7-5 in the final. Hamid Israr/Nael Qureshi won the U-18 doubles title by outpacing Sami Zeb Khan/Hasheesh Kumar 6-2, 6-4. The boys U-16 title was clinched by Sheheryar Anees, who defeated Asad Zaman 6-4, 6-4 in the final.
Abubakar Talha/Zohaib Afzal Malik - one of the top junior pairs of the country – added another feather in their decorated cap as they grabbed the U-14 doubles title by beating Amir Mazari/Nabeel Qayum 4-0, 4-5, 10-7. Abubakar doubled his crown by beating Amir Mazari 6-1, 1-0 (rtd) in the boys U-14 final.
In the boys U-12 final, Abdur Rehman beat Ismail Aftab 4-2, 4-2 to lift the title. The boys/girls U-12 doubles title was claimed by Abubakar/Zunaisha, who beat Ismail Aftab/Abdur Rehman 4-2, 4-2 in the final. The boys/girls U-10 title was won by Shayan Afridi, who routed Hajra Suhail 4-1, 4-2.
In the seniors 35 plus doubles final, Shehzad/Inam Gul beat Talha Waheed/Tanveer Munir 6-1, 6-4 while in the seniors 45 plus doubles final, Sheheryar Salamat/Khurram Imtiaz beat Ashar/Adnan 5-7, 7-5, 10-8 and in seniors 65 plus doubles finals, Asad Niaz/Kh Khurram beat Waqar Nisar/Raheel.
Secretary Sports & Youth Affairs Ehsan Bhutta and PLTA Chairman Iftikhar Ahmad Rao graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners of different age group categories in the presence of PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik, officials and tennis players, families and game lovers.
Rashid Malik thanked IPC Minister Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari, Punjab Sports Minister Malik Taimoor Masood, Secretary Sports Ehsan Bhutta, DG Sports Tariq Qureshi, PLTA Chairman Rao Iftikhar, entire SBP management and all others especially the managements of Metro Cash & Cash, TS Builders and Sheikhoo Steel for making this event a huge success.
