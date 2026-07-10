CPC’s strength rooted in people-centered approach, says Iraqi scholar

BAGHDAD – The lasting strength of the Communist Party of China (CPC) stems from its firm commitment to prioritizing the people, a principle that has transformed China from a poor nation into the world’s second-largest economy, according to an Iraqi political scholar.

In an interview with Xinhua ahead of the CPC’s 105th founding anniversary on July 1, Kawa Mahmoud, president of the Iraq-based Global Civilization Initiative Research Center, emphasized that the Party’s greatest asset has always been its dedication to public service.

“From the outset, the CPC represented the aspirations of the Chinese people,” Mahmoud said. “Despite its small size at the beginning, it undertook major historical responsibilities, including resisting foreign aggression, safeguarding national independence, and striving for national rejuvenation.”

Mahmoud, who previously served as secretary-general of the Central Committee of the Kurdistan Communist Party of Iraq, commended the CPC’s capacity for continuous innovation in both theory and practice, while remaining closely aligned with public needs.

He noted that the Party has developed a distinct governance model marked by strong connections between leadership and the people, effective grassroots communication, and active public participation.

According to Mahmoud, China’s political and social stability has laid a solid foundation for its rapid development, while independent policymaking has enabled leaders to prioritize public welfare.

“China’s development model is unique to its national context,” he said. “However, its approach encourages other countries to respect their own conditions, pursue independent development strategies, and place people’s well-being at the core.”

He stressed that Chinese modernization extends beyond physical infrastructure, focusing fundamentally on human development.

“It encompasses poverty alleviation, environmental protection, and the improvement of both material and spiritual well-being,” Mahmoud explained.

He added that the CPC’s people-centered philosophy sets it apart from development models that focus primarily on economic growth.

“For the CPC, development is not measured solely by economic indicators, but by tangible improvements in people’s lives,” he said, noting that this contrasts with models that primarily benefit economic elites in some Western countries.

Looking ahead, Mahmoud expressed confidence that the CPC will continue guiding China toward national rejuvenation while contributing valuable insights to the global community.