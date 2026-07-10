Ducky Bhai denies rumours of rift with Shoaib Akhtar over viral video

Popular Pakistani YouTuber Ducky Bhai has dismissed speculation surrounding a viral video featuring former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, clarifying that there is no disagreement or ill will between them.

The rumours emerged after a video from a recent event circulated widely on social media, prompting some users to claim that Ducky Bhai had deliberately ignored Shoaib Akhtar during the gathering.

Responding to the speculation, Ducky Bhai said in an Instagram Story that he had already met Shoaib Akhtar privately before the event began. He explained that the two exchanged greetings and had a brief conversation before Akhtar went on stage.

He added that since they had already met away from the cameras, there was no need to greet each other again in front of the audience, stressing that the viral clip had created a misleading impression.

Ducky Bhai also said that he and Shoaib Akhtar work in different professions and do not have the kind of personal or professional relationship that requires every interaction to be made public. He noted that he is not a cricketer and Akhtar is not a vlogger, highlighting that they belong to separate fields.

Concluding his message, the YouTuber urged social media users not to turn minor incidents into unnecessary controversies and to verify facts before spreading rumours.