Deporting refugees won't address Pakistan's core problems: Sanam Saeed

Maheen Khawaja
07:39 PM | 2 Nov, 2023
Deporting refugees won't address Pakistan's core problems: Sanam Saeed
The forced expulsion of Afghan refugees from Pakistan has recently gained significant attention, drawing concern from human rights organizations and influential individuals. Among those raising their voices for compassion and mercy toward these displaced individuals is Sanam Saeed, a prominent actor. On November 1, 2023, which marked the deadline for all "illegal aliens" to leave Pakistan, she took to Twitter to express her thoughts, urging the government to reconsider its stance.

In her tweet, Saeed emphasized that forcibly removing those seeking shelter would not resolve Pakistan's underlying issues. She pointed out that this action might be perceived as an attempt to divert attention from the challenges the government and the country are grappling with. Furthermore, she stressed the significance of displaying greater compassion during these tumultuous times worldwide. Her tweet touches upon a crucial aspect of the ongoing debate concerning the Afghan refugee crisis in Pakistan.

"Deporting refugees who seek refuge here will not eliminate our core challenges. It appears as if we are trying to shift focus from the difficulties the government and the country are facing. Especially in the current global climate, we should demonstrate more compassion," she tweeted, along with a hashtag directed at the Pakistani government.

The Pakistani government had issued a deportation order primarily targeting Afghan migrants, resulting in the expulsion of over 70,000 undocumented Afghans in the weeks leading up to November 1. This deportation order has placed significant pressure on the estimated 1.7 million Afghans residing unlawfully in Pakistan. Landlords have evicted Afghan tenants to avoid fines, and employers have terminated undocumented Afghan workers. The police have conducted raids in Afghan-populated neighbourhoods, arresting those without proper documentation.

Human rights organisations have decried Pakistan's actions, expressing apprehension that some Afghans could face persecution in their home country due to their previous associations with Taliban opponents. Despite the criticism, Pakistani officials have remained steadfast in their deportation policy, establishing detention and repatriation centres nationwide for Afghan refugees.

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

